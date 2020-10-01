Gujarat: State govt decides to give 25% fees rebate to students in private schools

The fees rebate is applicable for all schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, IB, and CSE boards.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Gujarat government has decided to provide rebate in fees to students attending private schools in the state. After discussion on the subject with school managements and parents associations, the state government decided to provide a rebate of 25 per cent in school fees for all private schools in the state, news agency ANI reported. The decision has come in view of larger interest of people. “Keeping in mind the guardians’ widespread representations, the Gujarat government today decided to provide a 25 per cent rebate in fees in all private schools,” the report said. This includes all schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, IB, and CSE boards, the report said, citing a press release by the state government on Wednesday.

A series of meetings were held with school management and parents; and the council of ministers made a decision taking all the meetings in consideration as per the Gujarat High Court directives and rulings in the matter. “And both parties agreed with the state government,” ANI quoted Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma as saying. Further, Chudasma thanked the schools for agreeing to provide a 25 per cent reduction in school fees. He also urged everyone to make decisions in the interest of the students and noted that between the parents and schools, there must not be any animosity.

Further, the guardians have been asked to deposit 50 per cent of their wards’ school fees by October 31 and those who have already paid the complete school fees will be compensated. It is to note that the state government made it clear to private schools to not lay off any school staff member due to the rebate proposed by the government. The government clarified this as many teachers complained of not getting their salaries on time or they have been asked to leave.

The education minister also added that 100 per cent rebate in school fees which has been demanded by the opposition in the state is not an option and he asked if the complete rebate has been given in any other state.

Meanwhile, since the Coronavirus outbreak, schools across the country have been conducting online classes for students. Recently, MHA has revised its guidelines under Unlock 5.0 where the centre has asked the state governments to take a call on reopening of schools after October 15.