Gujarat GSEB HSC result 2019: Class 12 Science scores to be declared on this date | When, where and how to check

Gujarat GSEB HSC result 2019: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is expected to release class 12\u00a0 results this month at\u00a0gseb.org. Students who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the board to check their scores as soon as it has been declared. GSEB class 12 examinations commenced started from March 7 and it went on till\u00a0 March 23, 2019 across the various centre in the state. This year a total of 6 lakhs number of student took up the examination at 1,548 centres. Students need to note that the board is expected to declare the Science stream results prior to the announcement for Commerce stream. Gujarat GSEB HSC result 2019: When to check HSC scores Candidates can expect their Science stream results on May 7, 2019 at 8 AM. Gujarat GSEB HSC result 2019: How to check HSC scores Step 1:\u00a0Visit the official website of GSEB Board at gseb.org Step 2: On the homepage, click on GSEB class 12 (Science) Results 2019 Step 3: Fill in the required details Step 4: Press submit Step 5: Check your GSEB HSC results and save a copy of the same for future Also read| CBSE result 2019: Who is Hansika Shukla? Meet Class 12 topper who lost 100% by just 1 mark Gujarat GSEB HSC result 2019: Where to check HSC scores 1. gseb.org 2. www.examresults.net 3. www.indiaresults.com Gujarat HSC result 2019: About Gujarat\u00a0Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is a board of the school in the state of Gujarat, India. This board is responsible for all the academic administration in the state. The main function of this board is to conduct and monitor the examinations of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC and Higher Secondary Certificate. The board is established under 'The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972". Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for class 12th on May 2, 2019. The results were aced by girls and their pass percentage stood at 88.70 per cent. On the other hand, 79.40 per cent boys passed the examination and 83.3 per cent transgender students qualified the same.