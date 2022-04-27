Gujarat govt exempts lecturers from CCC+ course and Hindi or Gujarati language exams for promotion

Gujarat government stated on Wednesday that lecturers and professors of state-run and grant-in-aid colleges and universities in Gujarat will no longer be required to clear Course on Computer Concepts (CCC+) and exams in Gujarati or Hindi language to get the promotion.

The decision has been taken by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in view of representations made by various unions of college and university teachers, said Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani.

However, the exemption applies to only those who are eligible to get a promotion under CAS on or before December 2022. Those getting eligible for promotion under CAS after January 1, 2023, will be required to pass the said exams, the minister added.

According to Vaghani, this decision will benefit about 3,500 college and university teachers.

In February 2019, the Gujarat government issued a Government Resolution (GR) stating that lecturers and professors will have to clear CCC+ as well as Hindi or Gujarati language exams for promotion and higher pay as per the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) under the 7th Pay Commission pay scales applicable in the state.

Now, the state government has decided to remove that condition from the GR and restart the process of granting promotion, said Vaghani, adding that several lecturers and professors were awaiting promotion for the last six years.

CCC+ is a certificate-level course meant to impart basic level computer literacy to the government workforce.

With inputs from PTI.

