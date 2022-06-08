Gujarat govt announces to set up two Sainik schools and six colleges

The Gujarat government has announced to establish two new Sainik Schools and six colleges in the state. “While one Sainik School will be opened in the Banas Dairy campus near Palanpur town in Banaskantha district, another such school will be situated in the campus of Dudhsagar Dairy in Mehsana town,” Jitu Vaghani, spokesperson, education minister and government said after a cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar.

“The Centre has already given its nod to open these Sainik schools in Palanpur and Mehsana in north Gujarat. On the call of Union cooperation minister Amit Shah, both the dairy cooperatives have come ahead to partner in our endeavour of preparing youths for the armed forces,” Vaghani added.

The state cabinet under chief minister Bhupendra Patel also approved setting up of six new government-run colleges.

According to Vaghani, the schools will be affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board. While, Limbayat in Surat will get a new science, commerce and arts college, Varachha, also in Surat, and Jasdan town in Rajkot will get a new science college each soon. Palitana in Bhavnagar and Bagasara town in Amreli district will also get new government colleges

At present, Gujarat has only one Sainik School, which is located near Balachadi village in Jamnagar district.

For the tribal population, the state government will start a new science college in Santrampur town in Mahisagar district, while existing colleges in Kachhal in Surat, Dediapada in Narmada and Khergam in Navsari will get science stream facility, Vaghani said.

“The cabinet also approved commencement of science and commerce streams in the government arts college in Surat’s Umarpada,” the minister said.

With inputs from PTI.

Read also: Goa CM calls for focused efforts to improve mathematics learning