Gujarat Class XII results: GSEB science stream result to be declared on Sunday; check timing, other details

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced that it will declare the results of Class XII Science stream students on Sunday, May 17. The results will be announced on the state board’s official website at 8 AM in the morning, a top official of the state board informed the Indian Express. Candidates can view their results on the website www.gseb.org 8 AM onwards on Sunday.

The decision comes as a big relief for lakhs of students whose results got delayed due to the Coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. However, the wait of students from other streams including Arts and Commerce continues as education boards across the country face problems in getting the answer copies evaluated in the middle of the lockdown. The evaluation process was interrupted after the nationwide lockdown was imposed in the country on March 24.

According to the Indian Express, the process could only be resumed by mid-April leading to the delay of more than a fortnight. Earlier, the state board had said that the board exam results of both Class X and Class XII students will be announced by the end of May. More than 16 lakh students had appeared in the board exams of the state board including 6 lakh Class XII students.

Students can follow these steps to check their result on the website www.gseb.org.

1. Students need to log in on the website and click on the relevant results section.

2. After logging in, students will need to fill in their credentials including their roll number and date of birth.

3. After filling in the vital details, students will be redirected to their scorecard. Students should also save a copy of their result on their device and get a print out of the same later.

Meanwhile, barring the students of Class X and Class XII students who had appeared in the board exams, the state board mass promoted all the students of other standards to the successive standard.