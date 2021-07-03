Gujarat Class 10 results: Over 2.75 lakh students mass promoted with 5+ grace marks this year

GSHSEB chairman A J Shah told the Indian Express that students were to be mass promoted under exceptional circumstances this year and about 32 percent students come under the category of mass promotion.

A whopping 32 percent of 8.57 lakh Class students who passed Class 10th exam under the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) were mass promoted this year. These students would have flunked the Class 10th exams during normal times but thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, they all have been mass promoted to the 11th standard, the Indian Express reported.

In normal course of action, the GSHSEB awards a maximum of 5 grace marks to each student and only those students who make up to the massing marks with the addition of grace marks are considered to have passed the exams. However, this year owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, the education board awarded more than 5 marks to a total of 2.75 lakh students who constitute about 32 percent of the total number.

GSHSEB chairman A J Shah told the Indian Express that students were to be mass promoted under exceptional circumstances this year and about 32 percent students come under the category of mass promotion. It is to be noted that Class 10th board exams were not conducted this year due to the second wave of Coronavirus and students were evaluated on the basis of their Class 9th and Class 10th (Offline/Online) school-based tests and exams.

Sources told the Indian Express that the education board was analysing the marks of students in Class 9th and Class 10th sent by their respective schools as a large number of schools are suspected to have manipulated the marks of their students by allotting A1 grade to a large number of students. A senior official of the GSHSEB who did not want to be named told the Indian Express that schools are suspected to have blatantly awarded higher marks to their students.

Out of the total 8.57 lakh students who passed this year a total of 17,186 students were awarded with grade A1(91-100 marks). In a sharp contrast the total number of students who could secure grade A1 in the class 10 exams in the previous year was only 4,974.