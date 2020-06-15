GSEB HSC 12th Commerce, Arts Results 2020 download: Check gseb.org for Gujarat Board Class 12 results

GSEB HSC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2020 Updates: Gujarat Board has declared results for GSEB HSC Commerce and Arts CLass 12.
GSEB HSC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2020 Updates: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the result of HSC class 12 Commerce and Arts examinations. Students who had appeared in the exam can check their result through the official website- gseb.org. Around 4 lakh students had appeared in exams this year. The copy checking for Gujarat HSC exams had started in mid-April. Previously, the evaluation process was cancelled once because of lockdown.
How to download GSEB HSC results
You can check results through the official website gseb.org. On visiting this website, click on the notification for the results. here you will have to provide details. You can also download the results and take a printout for future use.
According to Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board, Gandhinagar, students below grade D has been awarded ‘Needs Improvement’.
