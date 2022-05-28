Gujarat Board likely to announce SSC and HSC results soon, here’s how you can check

If media reports are to be believed, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will announce the HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) 2022 results soon. However, the board has not yet made any official announcement regarding the date and time of the results. As soon as the results are declared for HSC and SSC, the results for Arts and Commerce streams will be made available on the official website gseb.org and gsebeservice.com .

In order to access the results, candidates will be required to enter their roll number and seat number.

To qualify for the Gujarat Board HSC and SSC exams, the students will be required to obtain at least Grade ‘D’ in all subjects, while candidates who received ‘E1’ or ‘E2’ will be required to improve their performance via compartment or supplementary exams. The Gujarat Board SSC and HSC exams were held from March 28.

Here’s how you can check Gujarat Board HSC, SSC Results:

Log in to the official website of gsebeservice.com or gseb.org.

Once logged in, click on the link that reads GSEB SSC result 2022 or GSEB HSC result 2022.

Enter your credentials and seat number.

Once the results are displayed, download and take a printout for future reference.

The GSEB HSC Science results 2022 were declared on May 12. Due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 exams were cancelled last year due to which all students were declared as passed.