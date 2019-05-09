Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Result 2019 to be declared shortly at @gseb.org | Latest Updates

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Result Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is all set to declare result of HSC Class 12th today, May 9, on its official website. The Class 12 Gujarat Board result is likely to posted online at 9 am. Students who appeared for Gujarat Board Class 12 exams can check their marks at - gseb.org. Candidates can also check their scorecard at indiaresults.com. Also Read:\u00a0PSEB Class 10 result 2018 DECLARED: Punjab Board scores out now, check at pseb.ac.in How and where to check GSEB 12th HSC result online: Step 1: Log on to the official Gujarat Board website - gseb.org Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the result tab Step 3: You'll will be prompted to enter enter your roll number or registration number. Fill the required details Step 4: Your marks for Gujarat Board Class 12 will appear on screen Step 5: You can download and print the result for future use. The Gujarat Board Class 12 results witnessed a dip last year as only 72.99 per cent students managed to pass the examination. This was the lowest pass percentage recorded in the last five years. In 2018,\u00a0the overall pass percentage in Gujarat Class 12 exams was 56.82%, which was marginally higher than the previous year's result. The GSEB conducts board exams of Class 10 and 12 exams in Gujarat. The board also organises the state entrance examinations - GUJCET.