Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Result 2019 to be declared shortly at @gseb.org | Latest Updates

Published: May 9, 2019 8:44:37 AM

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th result is scheduled to be announced shortly. Students can check their marks at the official website of the Gujarat board.

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Result Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is all set to declare result of HSC Class 12th today, May 9, on its official website. The Class 12 Gujarat Board result is likely to posted online at 9 am. Students who appeared for Gujarat Board Class 12 exams can check their marks at – gseb.org.

Candidates can also check their scorecard at indiaresults.com.

How and where to check GSEB 12th HSC result online:

Step 1: Log on to the official Gujarat Board website – gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the result tab

Step 3: You’ll will be prompted to enter enter your roll number or registration number. Fill the required details

Step 4: Your marks for Gujarat Board Class 12 will appear on screen

Step 5: You can download and print the result for future use.

The Gujarat Board Class 12 results witnessed a dip last year as only 72.99 per cent students managed to pass the examination. This was the lowest pass percentage recorded in the last five years. In 2018, the overall pass percentage in Gujarat Class 12 exams was 56.82%, which was marginally higher than the previous year’s result.

The GSEB conducts board exams of Class 10 and 12 exams in Gujarat. The board also organises the state entrance examinations – GUJCET.

