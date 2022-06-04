Gujarat Board announces Class 12 Result 2022; Details here

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) released the Class 12th or HSC General stream results on Saturday at 8 am. Students can check their results on the official website of Gujarat board – gseb.org or gsebeservice.com.

The Gujarat Board GSHSEB higher secondary certificate (HSC) exam was successfully conducted between March 28 to April 12, 2022. The board had already declared the results on May 12 for the science stream and the overall pass percentage recorded in the science stream was 72.02 per cent.

Following are the steps to check the class 12 general stream results-

Go to the official GSEB website of gsebeservice.com, gseb.org.

Once you have entered the website, click on the link for ‘HSC exam results 2022’.

Enter all the required details and click on submit button.

The results for GSEB class 12 will be available on the screen.

Download all the details and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Here’s how you can check class 12 results via SMS:

Open your phone SMS and type GJ12S<space>Seat_Number.

Send the SMS to 58888111.

In order to pass the exam, candidates are required to score at least a D grade in all subjects as well as overall. Candidates that score E grade should prepare for supplementary exams.

There are nearly 9.64 lakh students across Gujarat appearing for Class 10 Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB).