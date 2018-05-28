Gujarat Board 10th result LIVE: Check GSEB SSC result at gseb.org, here is how to download marksheet

Gujarat Board 10th result LIVE: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce the SSC Class 10th 2018 results in anytime soon. (PTI)

Gujarat Board 10th result LIVE: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce the SSC Class 10th 2018 results in anytime soon. The results will be declared on its official website – gseb.org.in. The students will also be able to check the results on other websites – examresults.net, gujarat.indiaresults.com. Students who have appeared for Gujarat Board Class 10th exam are advised to be ready with admit cards. This year, nearly 11 lakh students appeared for GSEB SSC 10th Examination. Over 17.5 lakh students appeared in Class 10th and Class 12th examination in 2017.

In 2017, the pass percentage was recorded at 68.24 per cent. The pass percentage of regular students in the year 2016 was 67.06 per cent. In 2017, around 7 lakh students sat for the GSEB SSC exam in 2017. Last year, girls were successful in scoring more marks than boys.

Also read| GSEB SSC result 2018 out today: Gujarat Board 10th students alert! Check gseb.org

Here are the Gujarat Board 10th result 2018 LIVE updates at gseb.org.in

7:31 AM: Every year, the class 10th results are declared prior to the class 12th declaration. However, this year, one of the class HSC results have already been declared and the SSc results will be made available shortly.

7:25 AM: According to an Indian Express report, the results for class 10th have been declared by the board. However, candidates will be able to check their mark sheet on the official website from 8 AM onwards.

7:15 AM: Other websites where students check their results include- examresults.net, gujarat.indiaresults.com

7:10 AM: The Gujarat Board conducted the class 10th or SSc examination from March 12 to March 23. Whereas the HSC (General) stream exams were held from March 12 to March 28 and the Science stream exams were conducted from March 17 to March 28.

7:05 AM: The Gujarat Board HSC (Science) Examination board results were declared earlier this month on May 10th.

7:00 AM: Candidates will also be able to check their results through an app. They can do the same by downloading it from the google play store. To get the results, students have to pre-register their roll number.

6:50 AM: To check their class 10th board results, students can either visit the official website of the board or send an SMS to check the same.

6:40 AM: The Gujarat board class 10th result is expected to be released at 8 AM today.

Gujarat Board 10th result 2018: How to check

Students can open any of the above-mentioned website to check their results as soon as it is announced. Here is how to view results:

Step 1: Students can log in to the official website – gseb.org.in

Step 2: After clicking on the link, students have to look for the link that says GSEB SSC Result 2018, Gujarat SSC Result 2018 or Gujarat Class 10th Result 2018 tab.

Step 3: Click on the link that says Gujarat 10th Result 2018.

Step 4: Enter your roll number in the respective space.

Step 5: Download the Gujarat SSC Result 2018 and take a print out for future reference.

GSEB 10th SSC result 2018 via app

The result can also be checked via app. The students can check the results by downloading ‘GSEB Results 2018 – 10th & 12th Result’ from the Google play store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number.

About GSEB:

The Gujarat Board was established on the basis of ‘The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972’. The Board conducts state level exam but the main academic task of GSEB is the preparation of syllabus for secondary schools and also the recommendation of text-books to be taught in government schools as well as registered private schools.