Gujarat Biotechnology University opens MSc Admission 2022

The last date to apply for the GAT B exam is March 31, 2022. The examination is scheduled to be held on April 23, 2022.

Gujarat Biotechnology University (GBU) opens admission process for MSc courses. To take admission in the respective courses, Graduate Aptitude Test – Biotechnology (GAT B) score is an essential eligibility criterion.

The course offered by GBU includes animal biotechnology, environment biotechnology, industrial biotechnology, medical biotechnology, and plant biotechnology. The verisity’s admission process is guided by a holistic approach. GBU will interview the prospective students with a valid GAT B score.

A monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 will be provided to all eligible students.

“Biotechnology has tremendous potential to play a crucial role in helping India deal with health emergencies and undertake pioneering research in the healthcare and agricultural sectors. GBU’s goal lies in positioning India at the frontiers of cutting-edge research and development,” Amrita Sadarangani, executive director, Gujarat Biotechnology University, said.

