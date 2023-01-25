Guide to IT certifications for 2023 and beyond

By RV Raghu

2023 is going to see a steep spike in the technology adoption curve globally. This is going to bring to the forefront the need for increased digital trust. Ninety-eight% of respondents to ISACA’s State of Digital Trust survey said digital trust is very important to their organizations today, while 85% said digital trust is going to be even more important in five years from now. 56% of Indian respondents in the same survey said lack of staff skills and training is a major obstacle to digital trust in organizations. This has implications for both our personal and professional lives. Now if you are a professional in the IT or related space, I am sure you are thinking about how you could ride the technology wave and demand for digital trust professions to success. Here are a few certifications that can make your CV worth its weight in gold and help you do just that.

Certified Data Privacy Solutions Engineer (CDPSE) – Privacy challenges abound with all technologies and privacy is increasingly becoming part of the equation with the rise of the metaverse, increased use artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), etc., making enterprises value anyone who brings a good understanding of privacy to the table. Certified Data Privacy Solutions Engineer (CDPSE) by ISACA is focused on validating the technical skills and knowledge it takes to assess, build, and implement comprehensive privacy solutions. CDPSE holders can fill the technical privacy skills gap so that their organizations have competent privacy technologists to build and implement solutions that mitigate risk and enhance efficiency.

Certified Information Privacy Technologist (CIPT): Professionals with the Certified Information Privacy Technologist credential from The International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) apply strategies, policies, processes, and techniques to manage cybersecurity risks while enabling prudent data use for business purposes. CIPT certified professionals enable the enterprise to embed data protection practices in all aspects of enterprise processes making the privacy a key aspect of all decision making.

Certificate of Cloud Auditing Knowledge (CCAK): Cloud technologies are going to see continued use in the coming year and bring with them a plethora of challenges. This is where the Certificate of Cloud Auditing Knowledge (CCAK) comes in handy. CCAK is the brainchild of Cloud Security Alliance and ISACA and is the first-ever, technical, vendor-neutral credential for cloud auditing. This certificate fills a gap in the industry for competent technical professionals who can help organizations mitigate risks and optimize ROI in the cloud. CCAK prepares IT professionals to address the unique challenges of auditing the cloud, ensuring the right controls for confidentiality, integrity and accessibility and mitigating risks and costs of audit management and non-compliance.

Certified Information Security Manager (CISM): As technology adoption increases, so does the need for professionals who understand the risks from these technologies and are able to implement necessary counter measures and controls to protect against the associated threats. ISACA’s Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) certification indicates expertise in information security governance, program development and management, incident management and risk management. A CISM certification is especially relevant to those with technical expertise and experience in Information Systems (IS)/Information Technology (IT) security and controls and wants to make the move from team player to manager.

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP): Another certificate that can come in handy when it come meeting the need for cybersecurity is the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP). The CISSP providers the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively design, implement and manage a best-in-class cybersecurity program.

Certified Data Professional (CDP): The CDP certificate by the Institute for Certification of Computing Professionals enables data professionals to certify and special in various aspects of data management especially in the era when data is the new oil. CPD covers and allows specialization in business analytics, data analytics and design, Data Governance, (CDP-DG; DGSP), Data Integration and Interoperability), (CDP-DII), Data Management, (CDP-DM), Data & Information Quality, (CDP-DIQ), Data Stewardship, (CDP-DS) and aspects of data warehousing and enterprise data architecture. The CDP enables the professional to support better manage data and data related aspects in the enterprise.

Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC): A key aspect of technology adoption is the need to understand and manage the risks from these technologies. ISACA’s Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC) is the only credential focused on enterprise IT risk management. CRISC certification provides the necessary knowledge to build a well-defined, agile risk-management program, based on best practices to identify, analyze, evaluate, assess, prioritize, and respond to risks. CRISC certification is ideal for mid-career IT/IS audit, risk, and security professionals.

Adding these certifications to your resume should get your career off to a roaring start in the coming year and give you the much needed skills to keep your enterprise safe.

The author is ISACA Ambassador.