scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

GST Officials visit UpGrad Offices

The survey comes at a time when directors of another edtech major Byju’s parent, Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, have come under the lens of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) over alleged corporate governance lapses.

Written by FE Bureau
The Temasek and James Murdoch's Lupa Systems backed-edtech was founded by film producer Ronnie Screwvala, alongside Mayank Kumar and Phalgun Kompalli in 2015.
The Temasek and James Murdoch's Lupa Systems backed-edtech was founded by film producer Ronnie Screwvala, alongside Mayank Kumar and Phalgun Kompalli in 2015.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials visited Temasek-backed edtech startup UpGrad’s offices for a routine survey, the company said on Wednesday.

The survey comes at a time when directors of another edtech major Byju’s parent, Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, have come under the lens of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) over alleged corporate governance lapses.

“It’s a routine survey and we are fully compliant and cooperating with the GST department” said Koell Hemdev, head of legal at upGrad, in a statement to Financial Express.

Also Read
Also Read

The Temasek and James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems backed-edtech that offers online MBA and executive education courses in partnership with local and foreign universities, was founded by film producer Ronnie Screwvala, alongside Mayank Kumar and Phalgun Kompalli in 2015 and was valued at more than $2 billion last year.

More Stories on
edtech
education

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-07-2023 at 15:21 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS