GSEB timetable 2022: Gujarat board releases GSEB datesheet for HSC and SSC exams – check full schedule

For downloading the GSEB timetable 2022 students can visit the official website of gseb.org.

GSEB timetable 2022: Gujarat board has released the GSEB 2022 class 10th and 12th timetable on its official website. As per the release, the GSEB SSC exam 2022 will start from March 28, 2022, whereas the GSEB HSC exam 2022 for general stream and science will begin from March 28, while the exams for vocational will be held from April 4, 2022.

For downloading the GSEB timetable 2022 students can visit the official website of gseb.org. However, the SSC and HSC March exam timetables have been provided below, for reference.

GSEB HSC Time Table 2022- Science

Physics exam on March 28, 2022 (time 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm)

Chemistry exam on March 30, 2022 (time 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm)

Biology exam on April 1, 2022 (time 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm)

Mathematics exam on April 4. 2022 (time 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm)

English – First Language & Second Language on April 6, 2022 (time 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm)

First language (Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil), Second language (Gujarati/Hindi), Sanskrit, Farsi, Arabi, Prakrit, Computer Application (Theory) on April 8, 2022 (time 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm)

GSEB HSC Time Table 2022- General Stream

Sahkar Panchayat on March 28, 2022 (time 10:00 am – 1:45 pm)

Namanam muḷa tatvo on March 28, 2022 (time 3 pm – 6:15 pm)

History on March 29, 2022 (time 10:00 am – 1:45 pm)

Statistics on March 29, 2022 (time 3 pm – 6:15 pm)

Agricultural education, Home science, Textile science, Poultry and Dairy Science, Van Aushadhi on March 30, 2022 (time 10:00 am – 1:45 pm)

Philosophy on March 30, 2022 (time 3 pm – 6:15 pm)

Economics on March 31, 2022 (time 3 pm – 6:15 pm)

Secretariat practices and Commerce on April 1, 2022 (time 10:00 am – 1:45 pm)

Geography on April 1, 2022 (time 3 pm – 6:15 pm)

Social Science on April 4, 2022 (time 10:00 am – 1:45 pm)

Business Administration on April 4, 2022 (time 3 pm – 6:15 pm)

Music Theory on April 5, 2022 (time 10:00 am – 1:45 pm)

Gujarati (second language) / English (second language) on April 5, 2022 (time 3 pm – 6:15 pm)

Psychology on April 6, 2022 (time 3 pm – 6:15 pm)

First language – Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/English/Tamil on April 7, 2022 (time 3 pm – 6:15 pm)

Hindi (second language) April 8, 2022 (time 3 pm – 6:15 pm)

Painting (Theoretical), Painting (Practical), Healthcare(T), Retails (T), Beauty and Wellness, Travel and Tourism April 9, 2022 (time 10:00 am – 1:45 pm)

Computer Introduction April 9, 2022 (time 3 pm – 6:15 pm)

Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabi/Prakrit April 11, 2022 (time 3 pm – 6:15 pm)

Rajyashastra April 12, 2022 (time 10:00 am – 1:45 pm)

Sociology April 12, 2022 (time 3 pm – 6:15 pm)

GSEB SSC Time Table 2022– All Subjects