GSEB SSC result 2019: Gujarat Board class 10th results to be declared soon | Check gseb.org

GSEB SSC result 2019: The Gujarat Board SSC\/ Class 10 board exam results 2019 will be declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) soon at gseb.org. Candidates can rush to the official website of the board as soon as the results have been declared. They can also check their Gujarat Board Result 2019 at other websites like- examresults.net\/gujarat, gujarat.indiaresults.com. The SSC\/ Class 10th results were conducted from March 7 to March 19 across various centres in the state. It is important to note that the results will be declared at 8 AM on May 21, 2019. GSEB SSC\/10th result 2019: How to check Students can open any of the above-mentioned websites to check their results as soon as it is announced. Follow these steps to know how: Step 1: Students can log in to the official website \u2013 gseb.org.in Step 2: Now look for the link that says GSEB SSC \/10th Result 2019 Step 3: Click on the link Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details Step 5: Check your result and download the same for future reference. GSEB SSC\/10th result 2019\u00a0via app The result can also be checked through app. The students can check the results by downloading \u2018GSEB Results 2019 \u2013 10th & 12th Result\u2019 from the Google Play Store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number. About GSEB: The Gujarat Board was established on the basis of \u2018The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972\u2019. The Board conducts state level exam but the main academic task of GSEB is the preparation of syllabus for secondary schools and also the recommendation of textbooks to be taught in government schools as well as registered private schools. The GSEB conducts 2 main examinations \u2013 The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for Class 10 and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) exam for Standard Class 11-12 students across Gujarat.