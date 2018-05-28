GSEB SSC result 2018 out today: Gujarat Board 10th students alert! Check gseb.org

GSEB SSC result 2018 out today: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is likely to announce the Gujarat Board Class 10 result 2018 on Monday at 8 am. (IE)

GSEB SSC result 2018 out today: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is likely to announce the Gujarat Board Class 10 result 2018 on Monday at 8 am. Candidates can check their results at gseb.org.in. They can also check their Gujarat Board Result 2018 examresults.net/gujarat, gujarat.indiaresults.com. The Uttarakhand Board of School conducted the Uttarakhand Class 10th Exams 2018 from March 12 to March 23, 2018. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSEB) Board announced the GSEB HSC Result 2018 for Science stream on May 10, 2018.

Gujarat Board 10th result 2018: How to check

Students can open any of the above-mentioned website to check their results as soon as it is announced. Here is how to view results:

Step 1: Students can log in to the official website – gseb.org.in

Step 2: After clicking on the link, students have to look for the link that says GSEB SSC Result 2018, Gujarat SSC Result 2018 or Gujarat Class 10th Result 2018 tab.

Step 3: Click on the link that says Gujarat 10th Result 2018.

Step 4: Enter your roll number in the respective space.

Step 5: Download the Gujarat SSC Result 2018 and take a print out for future reference.

GSEB 10th SSC result 2018 via app

The result can also be checked through app. The students can check the results by downloading ‘GSEB Results 2018 – 10th & 12th Result’ from the Google Play Store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number.

About GSEB:

The Gujarat Board was established on the basis of ‘The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972’. The Board conducts state level exam but the main academic task of GSEB is the preparation of syllabus for secondary schools and also the recommendation of textbooks to be taught in government schools as well as registered private schools. The GSEB conducts 2 main examinations – The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for Class 10 and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) exam for Standard Class 11-12 students across Gujarat.