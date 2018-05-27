GSEB SSC Result 2018 date and time confirmed: When and how to check Gujarat Board 10th result at gseb.org

GSEB SSC Result 2018 date and time: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is expected to release GSEB SSC 10th results on May 28, 2018 (Monday). (Website)

GSEB SSC Result 2018 date and time: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is expected to release GSEB SSC 10th results on May 28, 2018 (Monday). The SSC 10th results will be declared on the official website – gseb.org.in at 8 am. Students can also check their results at examresults.net, gujarat.indiaresults.com. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has already announced GSEB HSC Result 2018 for science stream on May 10. The Gujarat Board conducted the Gujarat Class 10th 2018 result from March 12 – March 23, 2018.

Nearly, 11 lakh students appeared for GSEB SSC Examination in 2018. In 2017, around 7 lakh students sat for the GSEB SSC exam 2017. The Gujarat Board recorded a passing percentage of 68.24 %. Last year, girls were successful in achieving more marks than boys. The pass percentage of regular students in the year 2016 was 67.06 per cent.

GSEB SSC Result 2018 Class 10th: Date, time and how to check are as follows:

Name of the exam: Gujarat GSEB Class 10th result.

Name of the board: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB).

Date of exam: March 12 to March 23, 2018.

Date of result: May 28.

Time of result: 8:00 am.

Official website: gseb.org.in.

Other websites: examresults.net, gujarat.indiaresults.com

GSEB SSC Result 2018 Class 10th: How to check:

Step 1: Log onto the official website gseb.org.in.

Step 2: After clicking on the link, students have to look for the link that says GSEB SSC Result 2018, Gujarat SSC Result 2018 or Gujarat Class 10th Result 2018 tab.

Step 3: Click on the link that says Gujarat 10th Result 2018.

Step 4: Enter your roll number in the respective space.

Step 5: Download the Gujarat SSC Result 2018 and take a print out for future reference.

GSEB 10th SSC result 2018 via app

GSEB SSC results can also be checked via app. The students can check the results by downloading ‘GSEB Results 2018 – 10th & 12th Result’ from the Google play store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number.

About GSEB:

The Gujarat Board was established on the basis of ‘The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972’. The Board conducts state level exam but the main academic task of GSEB is the preparation of syllabus for secondary schools and also the recommendation of text-books to be taught in government schools as well as registered private schools.