GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2023 Live: Gujarat board all set to announce general stream results soon

GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2023 Live at gseb.org: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is all set to announce the results Class 10 and Class 12 general stream exam at the official website gsebeservice.com anytime soon. Those who are waiting for their results can check the same on its official website once released.

Earlier on May 2, 2023, the board had announced the results of science streams of both classes, of which the overall pass percentage was 65,58 percent. According to the marking scheme of the board, in order to get A1 grade, students will be required to get 90 percent marks. Similarly, those with 70 to 80 percent marks will be between 80 to 90 percent and those scoring 40 percent or less will be under D as the the board.

Importantly, students will have to obtain at least Grade D in all subjects to be considered cleared . Those getting 1′ or Grade ‘E2’ in the subjects will get a chance to appear for improvement exams.

