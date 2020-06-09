Results of around 11 lakh students who appeared in the board exams is now available on the official website – gseb.org.

GSEB SSC 10th Result 2020, Gujarat Board 10th Results Latest Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared Class 10 Board exam results. Results of around 11 lakh students who appeared in the board exams is now available on the official website – gseb.org. Students can also check their marks on the website – indiaresults.com.

Students must get at least 33 per cent marks or ‘D’ grade in each subject as well as overall to pass Class 10 Board. Those who have got E1 or E2 grades are required to give the exam of that particular subject again to improve their performance. If a candidate fails to clear the SSC exam, then there is a provision of supplementary exams for them. Details about the supplementary exams will be made available on the Gujarat Board’s website soon.

Gujarat Board Class 10 Results: How to check Gujarat SSC Result

1. Visit the official website of Gujarat Board – gseb.org

2. On the homepage, you will find a link ‘GSEB SSC result 2020’, click on it.

3. You will now be required to fill in your roll number and other details.

4. Candidate’s Class 10 results will be displayed subject-wise on the screen.

5. Download the result and also take out a printout of the same for future use.

After Class 10 results, Gujarat Board is now likely to announce the Class 12th GSEB HSC result for Arts and Commerce streams by June 15.