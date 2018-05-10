GSEB HSC result 2018: Gujarat Class 12 results for Science declared at gseb.org; know how to check

This year the Gujarat Board HSC (Science) Exam were conducted from March 17 to March 28. (Photo: IE)

GSEB HSC result 2018: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the class 12 Science stream results today at gseb.org. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the board now to check their results. This year, the Gujarat Board HSC (Science) Exam were conducted from March 17 to March 28, while the Gujarat Board HSC (General) Exam was conducted from March 12 to March 28. A total of 5.14 lakh candidates had registered for the Gujarat class 12 examination this year, out of which 1,41,503 students belonged to the Science stream.

Further details awaited.