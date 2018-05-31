GSEB HSC Result 2018: DECLARED! Gujarat Board 12th Arts, Commerce Results at gseb.org

GSEB HSC Result 2018: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) declared the class 12 Arts and Commerce stream results at 7 AM on the official website-gseb.org.

GSEB HSC Result 2018: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) declared the class 12 Arts and Commerce stream results at 7 AM on the official website-gseb.org. Candidates can also check their results on third-party websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com, in case the official website get slow due to excessive traffic. Earlier, the results were expected to be released at 9 AM.

This year, the Gujarat Board HSC (Science) Exam were conducted from March 17 to March 28, while the Gujarat Board HSC (General) Exam was conducted from March 12 to March 28. A total of 5.14 lakh candidates had registered for the Gujarat class 12 examination this year, out of which 1,41,503 students belonged to the Science stream. The GSEB board had released the science stream results on 10 May and around 1.34 lakh students had appeared for the exam of which 73 percent have cleared it.

GSEB HSC Result 2018- How to check-

1. Log on to the official website: www.gseb.org

2. Click in the link that says “Gujarat 12th Result 2018 or GSEB SSC Result 2018”

3.Enter your Roll Number.

4. View and download your result

5. Take printout for future use

About GSEB – Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is a governmental body which is responsible for academic administration in the state of Gujarat, India, and has its jurisdiction over the state’s secondary and higher secondary education. The board supervises, organises, controls, regulates and looks after the matters associated with school education in the state of Gujarat. The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).