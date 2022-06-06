GSEB Gujarat Board Result 2022: SSC Class 10th results are out; Girls outshine boys

GSEB SSC Results 2022: The Gujarat State Board of Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar announced class 10th examination results or the SSC results on Monday at 8 am. All students who took the exam can check their results by visiting the official website of the board- gseb.org.

The Gujarat Board conducted the class 10th exams between March 28 and April 9, 2022. To check their scores and download the provisional mark sheet, students need to enter their seat numbers and click on submit. Now with the declaration of the Class 10 results, nearly 7 lakh students can now download their 10th board exams scores.

GSEB Class 10 results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official Gujarat board website — gseb.org.

Step 2: Click on the GSEB Board SSC result 2022 link.

Step 3: Enter the required details like hall ticket number.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ button and check individual subjectwise scores.

Step 5: GSEB SSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

The overall pass percentage is 65.18per cent. A total of 71.66% – of girls passed the GSEB SSC examination, much higher than the pass percentage of boys i.e. 59.92%. This year a total of 7521 candidates received more than 99 percentile and 77876 candidates secured above 90 percentile.

According to the GSEB rules, students were required to score at least a D grade in all the subjects to pass the exam. Those who had scored E grades were allowed to appear for the supplementary examinations.

The official link for Gujarat SSC 10th Results 2022 has now been activated. Meanwhile, GSEB 12th Results 2022 for General (Arts, Commerce) and Science have already been released online.