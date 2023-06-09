The Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB) on Wednesday started the online registration for Class 12 supplementary exams for the general stream. Candidates who have failed in one or two subjects in the GSEB Class 12th result 2023 can now apply for the supplementary examination on the official website of GSEB – gseb.org.

The students need to note that the last date to fill the Application form on GSEB’s official website for the 12th supplementary exam 2023 general stream is June 14 till 5 PM.

Gujarat GSEB Class 12th General Supplementary Exam: How to apply

Respective schools will have to apply online for Gujarat GSEB Class 12th General Supplementary Exam at the state board’s official websites – gseb.org or hscgenpurakreg.gseb.org.

GSEB Class 12th Supplementary Exam 2023: Direct link to apply

https://hscgenpurakreg.gseb.org/

Gujarat GSEB Class 12th General Supplementary Exam: Expected Date

The candidates who wish to appear for the GSEB Class 12th General Supplementary Examination need to note that the exam is scheduled tentatively for June, and the state board is likely to announce the results for GSEB 12th class compartment exams in July 2023 for the general stream.

It may be noted that the state government has exempted disabled and female students from paying the examination fee.

Candidates can access their Gujarat board Class 12th 2023 mark sheet for compartment exams using the same method as the GSEB annual result.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Board recorded a dip of 13.62 per cent in the pass percentage this year with a total of 4,77,392 students appearing in the examination, out of which 3,49,792 cleared the exam.