GSEB 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Announced- Results out for Science stream on gseb.org – Here’s how you can check and download

GSEB Class 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Out: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the results of the Class 12 or HSC Supplementary Result 2023 for the Science stream. The results were announced today.

Candidates will be able to check their scores and download their scorecards on the official website, gseb.org. The authorities had declared the GSEB HSC 12th annual result on May 2, 2023. A total of 1,10, 042 students took the exam, out of which 72,166 were declared pass, as per a Zee News report. The overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 65.58%. Candidates who did not qualify the annual exam appeared for the Supplementary exam.

Here are the steps candidates must follow to check their results

Go to the official website, gseb.org.

Click on the link given for downloading the GSEB 12th Science Supplementary results 2023.

Enter login details and submit.

Check the results carefully.

Download the results and also take a print out.