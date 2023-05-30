GSEB 12th Board Result 2023: Here’s how Arts, Commerce students can check their scores once out at gesb.org

GSEB HSE Class 12th Result 2023: The results for Class 12 Arts and Commerce stream is expected to be released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board anytime in the first week of June. However, there is no official confirmation by the board. A few media reports also suggest that results could be announced before May 31, 2023.

Once the results are announced, candidates can check their scores on the official website – gseb.org. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check and download the results once they are officially announced.

GSEB Class 12 Arts, Commerce result 2023: How to check?

Login to the official website – gseb.org. Once you visit the homepage, click on the option that says ‘GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce result 2023′. This link will only be activated once the results are out. After clicking, enter your details like roll number and your stream (Arts or Commerce) Your scores will appear on the screen. Download and save the copy on the desktop for future reference.

The overall pass percentage of students in the said departments will be released once the results are out online.

The Gujarat Board announced the results of Class 12 Science students on May 2, 2023. The overall pass percentage stood at 65.58 per cent. Stay connected with financialexpress.com to get latest updates on the release of Class 12 Arts and Commerce results 2023.