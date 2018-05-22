GSEB 10th Result 2018: Gujarat Board SSC Result date, time confirmed; how to check at gseb.org

The Gujarat Board SSC Examinations were conducted starting from March 12 till March 23.

GSEB 10th result 2018: Now, here is a big good news for Gujarat board students as the Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is all set to declare the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examination results at gseb.org. Reportedly, the board is expected to release the class 10th scores on May 28 at 8 AM on the official website. Candidates who had appeared for the examination that was conducted earlier this year can visit the official website of the board to check their results. The Gujarat Board SSC Examinations were conducted starting from March 12 till March 23. This year, a total of 11,03,674 students had appeared for the GSEB SSC exams.

The Gujarat board class 12th Science stream results were declared earlier in the month on May 10th. While the HSC/class 12th exams for Science stream were conducted from March 12 to March 28, the General stream exams were conducted from March 12 till March 28. The HSE board Science stream examination was given by 134,671 students, while 476,634 appeared for the general stream result.

GSEB 10th result 2018: How to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, now click on the link that says SSC results 2018

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check your result and download the same for future

More about Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Board-

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (abbreviated as GSEB) is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat, India. It is a governmental body which is responsible for academic administration in the state of Gujarat, India, and has its jurisdiction over the state’s secondary and higher secondary education. It was formed on the basis of ’The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972’.