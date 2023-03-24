GrowthSchool sets new standards for ed-tech with No code AI, chatGPT integration in its courses.

GrowthSchool, an ed-tech platform, has introduced an initiative aimed to empower individuals to utilise AI tools such as ChatGPT from Open AI in their work. The organisation has incorporated expertise on no-code AI and ChatGPT into their programmes, providing professionals such as marketers, designers, product managers, founders, and other learners with an advantage in a fast-changing digital environment, according to an official release.

The objective is to empower professionals not just to enhance their productivity but also to accelerate their career progress, thus keeping up with the latest trends, the release mentioned. GrowthSchool provides training programmes in areas like UX Design, Product Management, Management Consulting, Marketing and Content, and Growth Hacking. By incorporating AI technology into their teaching, the organisation is poised to revolutionise the approach to learning and work for professionals, it added.

By partnering with the top 1% of instructors, the ed-tech startup creates workshops and cohort-based courses that aim to provide hands-on learning experiences and deliver real-world results, the release said. “In a rapidly evolving technological landscape, it’s essential for professionals to stay ahead of the curve. We are the first company to integrate the use of AI tools like ChatGPT into our programmes. The initiative is expected to have a lasting impact on their professional growth and the future of work at large,” Vaibhav Sisinty, CEO, founder, GrowthSchool, said.