Griffith University partners with IISc, Manipal Academy for joint degrees and research initiatives.

Queensland-based Griffith University has signed MOUs with two of India’s higher education institutions – Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) during its delegation visit to India. These partnerships aim to further enhance existing linkages between the institutions and explore new areas of collaboration, including joint degree programmes and research initiatives, according to an official release.

“The collaborations aim to enable us to leverage each other’s strengths and expertise and create unique opportunities for our students and researchers to work together on cutting-edge research and innovation projects. The fact that both of these partners have been recognised by the Indian Government as Institutions of Eminence is proof of their global reputation for excellence and we are proud to be partnering with them,” Carolyn Evans , vice chancellor, Griffith University, said.

The MOU with IISc focuses on Water Science, building on existing collaborations between Griffith’s Australian Rivers Institute and IISc’s Water Solutions Lab. The partnership aims to establish a dual postgraduate degree programme, allowing eligible Indian students to complete their postdoctoral degree at Griffith in Australia. This offers students qualifications from both institutions and valuable international experience, benefiting their education and enhancing the global reputation and networks of both institutions, the release mentioned.

Furthermore, the collaboration includes the launch of a jointly supervised PhD programme at Griffith, offering tuition scholarships and living stipends to up to two eligible MAHE doctoral candidates annually. This programme aims to enable Indian students to pursue a PhD in Australia, specialising in research areas such as pharmacy, health and biological sciences, engineering, and natural sciences. It provides an opportunity for students to develop their research skills under the guidance of two institutions, establishing a pathway for academic growth, it added.

“This partnership has been fruitful for over a decade now. What started as a student exchange program with the Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences has now evolved into various facets like faculty exchange, cultural immersion programs, and joint conferences. We hope that MAHE students make the most of this golden opportunity and we look forward to exploring more options in other areas of mutual interest to ensure that both universities benefit from this collaboration. Griffith, being one of the top-ranked universities, adds immense value to the partnership,”Karunakar Kotegar, director, international collaborations, MAHE, said.

