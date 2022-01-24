Green ideas worth their weight in gold

Students can win up to 10,000 euros by taking part in the Schneider Electric Go Green Challenge

Schneider Electric has started its student competition—the Go Green challenge 2022—in collaboration with software partner AVEVA. The company said it’s an opportunity for students to share sustainable ideas that can a game-changer in the field of energy management. The challenge is open to all students at any university (Bachelor’s or Master’s) enrolled in business, engineering, marketing, and/or innovation related courses.

“The Go Green Challenge will allow students to submit their ideas to top industry leaders and receive mentorship from Schneider Electric and AVEVA professionals, as well as be considered for jobs and the potential to win a reward of up to 10,000 euros,” Schneider Electric said in a statement. The last date for registering and submitting ideas is February 18, 2022.

Students are required to team up to share an idea for sustainability in one of the five categories: Access to Energy, Homes of the Future, Supply chain of the Future, Grids of the Future, and Decoding the Future.

Launched in 2011, the Go Green Challenge has witnessed participation of over 1.5 lakh students and submissions of over 23,000 projects globally. Indian students are leading the pack of global winners by grabbing the top spot in 2016, 2017 and 2019. The 2021 competition saw 25,000 young innovators from more than 3,000 universities in 130 countries taking part.