GreedyGame launches Appicorns 2.0 with IIT Roorkee

App growth and monetization platform GreedyGame has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee for the second edition of ‘Appicorns 2.0’, a mobile app hackathon, and kick-started the IIT Chapters. The series of hackathons across IITs in India will provide a platform for aspiring app developers to showcase their creativity and innovation in mobile app development, an official release said.

According to the release, the winner of ‘Appicorns 2.0’ will receive a cash prize worth Rs one lakh along with the opportunity to launch their app in the market with help towards scaling and mentorship from GreedyGame. In addition, winners would get expert workshops, co-publishing opportunities, and internship opportunities.

‘Appicorns 2.0’ is a one-day hackathon event that will take place on April 8, 2023, at IIT Roorkee. Participants will have the opportunity to exhibit their mobile app development skills and compete against each other. The event is primarily open to the participants of IIT Roorkee.

“This partnership with IIT Roorkee reflects our commitment to nurturing the talent of budding app developers and helping them realize their full potential. With IIT Chapters, we wanted to explore the entrepreneurial side of the students at IITs,” Arpit Jain, CEO, founder, GreedyGame, said.

Furthermore, Kamal Kishore Pant, director, IIT Roorkee said that the initiative will provide a platform for students to strengthen their skill sets toward Industry oriented problems.