Great Learning to offer Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Power BI Certifications to its learners

Ed-tech company Great Learning has collaborated with Microsoft to offer their learners various Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Power BI learning paths aligned to Microsoft Certifications. These six-week online programmes are designed and developed by Microsoft and delivered by Great Learning faculty and Microsoft Certified Trainers, an official release said.

The programmes are relevant for young graduates and working professionals aspiring to build careers in high-demand domains such as Cloud Computing, Data Science and Data Engineering. Furthermore, the programmes are designed for professionals aspiring to build a career in Cloud Computing and wanting to gain technical skills in Azure-based solutions.

As part of this collaboration, Great Learning will initially deliver three Microsoft Certification aligned skilling programmes, with plans to expand the offering to include seven more programmes throughout the year. Launching immediately are the Azure Fundamentals, Azure Administrator,(as a bolt on with the Great Learning Cloud Computing program) and Power BI Data Analyst programmes.

The Microsoft Azure Administrator certification is relevant for mid-level professionals in the IT and cloud domain and will provide them with a comprehensive understanding of Azure infrastructure and management tools. Power BI Data Analyst, is designed for young graduates who want to kick start their career in Data Analytics.

“Microsoft Azure is a prominent cloud infrastructure platform, revolutionising the way businesses operate. However, there is a noticeable dearth of professionals equipped with the necessary skills to effectively leverage the capabilities of Azure. This collaboration will enable professionals at various stages of their careers to get these highly relevant skills and stay ahead in today’s competitive job market,” Mohan Lakhamraju, founder, CEO, Great Learning, said.

Furthermore, the certification-aligned programmes will be delivered in a unique way under this collaboration. Learners will learn the Microsoft certified content over six weeks with weekly mentorship sessions with Great Learning’s expert mentors. They will also have a dedicated programme manager to assist and address any challenges faced during the course of the programmes. Through this journey, they will also receive exam focused simulations and mock tests to prepare them for the certification exam. Upon completion of the programme, learners will also obtain certification vouchers to cover the cost of the corresponding certification exam fee.

“Great Learning’s expertise in professional training aligns to our goal to enable individuals to enhance their skill sets and pursue rewarding careers in the technology industry. This collaboration with Great Learning helps individuals prepare for Microsoft Certifications,” Geoffrey Hirsch, senior director, Microsoft, Worldwide Learning, said.