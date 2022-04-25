Great Learning partners with BFSI organisations, launches Great Learning for Business to upskill their workforce

Great Learning has launched its enterprise arm, Great Learning for Business, to upskill employees of banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) organisations in India through Financial Services Academy. Some of the partnered BFSI organisations are the Reserve Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Bank of America, Societe Generale, amongst others



The Great Learning for Business programs includes experiential-based learning methodologies such as industry case studies, capstone projects, virtual labs, role-plays, simulations, and more, and are delivered in blended teaching formats such as classroom, online, simulations, and asynchronous videos.



“Digital transformations have paved the way for the BFSI sector to adopt emerging technologies. 45% of our enterprise learners base comes from the BFSI sector and we are focused on making them and their organisations adopt these technologies. Through Financial Services Academy, we aim to empower multiple BFSI companies by creating custom learning outcomes and journeys for their employees based on their business goals. This will enable them to adopt digital technologies into their traditional methods and yield better business outcomes,” Ritesh Malhotra, Head, Great Learning for Business said,



The Financial Services Academy offers various options to its enterprise partners and works across the employee lifecycle with three broad solutions, Freshers Academy, Digital Skills Certificate, and Premium Executive Programs. It enables enterprises to transition business processes smoothly and capitalise on technological advancement by upskilling and re-skilling their workforce.



The company claims that Bajaj Finance has upskilled over 300 freshers in Data Science via Financial Services Academy; Reserve Bank of India has conducted a 30 weeks training program for mid-senior staff in new-age technologies such as Artificial Intelligence ( AI), Analytics, Cloud Computing and Cybersecurity, while Societe Generale trained 500 employees in Cloud tech and Java-based programming.



Moreover, through Financial Services Academy, Great Learning for Business caters to multiple sub-sectors of BFSI such as Banking, NBFC, Insurance, Global Finance Operation Centers, Fintech, and more. Great Learning for Business also has a long-term partnership with private sector banks and has assisted them with Digital Transformation, Skill Gap Analysis, and Skill Enhancement in areas of Technology, IT, Data, Digital and Cloud tech.



