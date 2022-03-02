Great Learning collaborates with Wharton Online, expanding access to top-tier business courses

Starting from April 2022, with a duration of 10 weeks the course will feature live sessions hosted by Wharton faculty.

Great Learning has collaborated with Wharton Online of the Wharton School of the University, Pennsylvania, expanding its access to top-tier faculty and coursework. Starting from April 2022, with a duration of 10 weeks, the course features live sessions hosted by Wharton faculty, weekly mentoring sessions, a team-based simulation, and capstone project.

The first course, Customer-Centric Marketing Strategy, aims to help learners rethink ways to develop and implement customer-focused marketing strategies. It is designed for mid- to senior-level professionals across a span of industries, which includes marketing and brand managers, product managers and leaders, e-commerce and sales managers, client relationship managers, entrepreneurs and CXOs. On successful completion of the program, learners will receive a certificate from Wharton Online.

The collaboration will provide Wharton Online courses through Great Learning’s online learning platform and supported by signature mentorship programs by industry professionals.

The program’s academic director, professor Peter S. Fader said,“Any professional who is working to build a long-term profitable customer base will find immense value in the Customer-Centric Marketing Strategy course.”

“Our collaborations with the world’s top-tier institutions like Wharton have helped millions of learners upskill and advance their careers. This marketing strategy course will enable professionals to hone new skills and drive customer-centric marketing strategies within their workplaces.” said Mohan Lakhamraju, founder and CEO of Great Learning.

