Edtech platform Great Learning collaborates with Jain University

Edtech platform Great Learning has tied up with Jain (deemed-to-be university) Bengaluru to offer contemporary online degree programmes in high-demand domains that are seeking a skilled workforce. This collaboration offers MBA, MCA and BBA programmes with specialties in digital marketing, data science, full stack development, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence.

These UGC-recognised degree programmes have been designed by academic experts and digital innovators from academia and industry to help students master core concepts in various specialisations. In addition to a degree from the university, students will receive an advanced professional certificate from Great Learning. “These programmes, which will be delivered online, offer exceptional value to working professionals who can continue to work and simultaneously get their degree in future-focused, high-growth domains,” Great Learning said in a statement. The MBA programme in digital marketing and data science blends the traditional MBA curriculum with new-age skills like artificial intelligence, data analytics, Python, predictive analytics, and web and social media analytics. The MCA programmes cover some of the most sought-after skills by the industry including Python, SQL & NoSQL, Microsoft Azure, AWS, data visualisation, software engineering, business analysis, and data communication.