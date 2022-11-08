Great Lakes Institute of Management announces application for PGDM 2023-25

Great Lakes Institute of Management has announced admissions open for its full-time Two Year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) for academic session 2023-25, as per an official statement. Further, the institute has also announced that the maximum work experience accepted for the PGDM has been increased to three years effective from the current admission cycle.

According to the statement, the eligibility for the One Year Postgraduate Program in Management (PGPM) remains unchanged and professionals with 2-10 years of experience can apply for the same. Earlier, only candidates with 0-2 years of work experience could apply to the PGDM.

It further added that the Great Lakes PGDM is a custom-designed two-year MBA programme for fresh graduates and young professionals. The programme is AICTE approved and accredited by AMBA (UK) and NBA, and recognised by AIU.

Applicants with a valid GMAT/CAT/XAT/CMAT score with 0-3 years of work experience (by April 30th, 2023) can apply for the Two Year PGDM. Candidates with 2-10 years of work experience (by April 30th, 2023) can apply for the One Year PGPM. The last date for application is November 21, 2022.

