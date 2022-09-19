Great Lakes opens admissions for one year MBA programme

Great Lakes Institute of Management has announced that it has opened its admission process for its full time one year post graduate programme in management (PGPM) for academic session 2023-24. The Great Lakes PGPM is a one year MBA programme for professionals with 2 to 10 years of work experience. “It leverages a global faculty pool, peer learning among the diverse group of experienced students, extensive industry networking and experiential learning,” it said.

According to the official statement, as eligibility criteria of the admission, all applicants are required to apply with a valid GMAT/CAT/XAT/CMAT score. Previous years scores are also accepted.

‘Typically, candidates with more than two years of work experience are considered. However, exceptional students with over 18 months of experience (by April 30th, 2023) may be considered for applying,” it said. The first application cycle deadline is 21st November, 2022. Interested candidates can apply at the official website.

“The PGPM class of 2022 witnessed placements with the average CTC of the batch going to 17.8 lakhs which is 31% higher than the previous year. We had also seen a response from aspirants last year with a 25% increase in overall applications,” Gautam Lakhamraju, admissions director, Great Lakes Institute of Management, said.

