Graduating from school? The next big thing after 12th standard – courses in vogue

By P Giridhar Kini

Twelfth grade is an important transition period in every individual’s life, wherein a significant part of one’s time, effort and energy is put in choosing a career path for a successful future. Today, with the evolution of career profiles, students face a strange conundrum when it comes to choosing an ideal course of their interest for their Bachelor’s education. Over the past few years, driven by the disruption across the corporate sector, many new age courses have emerged.

With grade 12th exams around the corner, let’s look at the top streams for a rewarding career

Graduation / Masters in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) : STEM is a vast field that encompasses various disciplines such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Electronics, Computer Science, Biology, various disciplines of Engineering and many more. With digitization, the scope of employment opportunities for STEM professionals has significantly increased in India. With on-campus experiential learning and industry support through internships, STEM graduates upskill and find their profiles of interest with relative ease.

: STEM is a vast field that encompasses various disciplines such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Electronics, Computer Science, Biology, various disciplines of Engineering and many more. With digitization, the scope of employment opportunities for STEM professionals has significantly increased in India. With on-campus experiential learning and industry support through internships, STEM graduates upskill and find their profiles of interest with relative ease. Graduation / Masters in Pharmacy / Life Sciences / Biotechnology : The global pharmaceutical industry is expected to be the largest by 2028. The confluence of opportunities in Pharmacy / Life Sciences / Biotechnology domain is rapidly evolving, especially post the pandemic. Today, career opportunities have increased by 20% versus last year, and some of the roles also offer premium salaries. The most promising locations for career growth are not just Tier I cities anymore, but Tier II and Tier III have also emerged as a hotspot.

: The global pharmaceutical industry is expected to be the largest by 2028. The confluence of opportunities in Pharmacy / Life Sciences / Biotechnology domain is rapidly evolving, especially post the pandemic. Today, career opportunities have increased by 20% versus last year, and some of the roles also offer premium salaries. The most promising locations for career growth are not just Tier I cities anymore, but Tier II and Tier III have also emerged as a hotspot. Tech integrated Law courses : Today, a lawyer is just not restricted to the court or a law firm. Driven by fast paced transformation, most companies across industries are either inducting structured law firms or hiring legal experts. The notion of the common BA LLB has also changed. Law courses are more integrated with data science and predictive analytics. For law aspirants, integrated courses are resulting in better opportunities and pay, as compared to traditional law degrees.

: Today, a lawyer is just not restricted to the court or a law firm. Driven by fast paced transformation, most companies across industries are either inducting structured law firms or hiring legal experts. The notion of the common BA LLB has also changed. Law courses are more integrated with data science and predictive analytics. For law aspirants, integrated courses are resulting in better opportunities and pay, as compared to traditional law degrees. Animation and Design : Animation and Design as a segment is becoming more prominent, as the application has moved beyond the common realms. More courses around 2D to 5D animation, graphic designing, among others have come to the forefront, especially for aspirants aiming to work in gaming- projected to have three lakh new opportunities this year, advertising, media and the film industry.

: Animation and Design as a segment is becoming more prominent, as the application has moved beyond the common realms. More courses around 2D to 5D animation, graphic designing, among others have come to the forefront, especially for aspirants aiming to work in gaming- projected to have three lakh new opportunities this year, advertising, media and the film industry. Tech powered Architecture courses : 45% of the residences today are smart homes, at least 20% being completely AI powered. Technology is being used not only for managing spaces but also designing. Both architects and interior designers are using advanced 3D technologies to create blueprints and design homes. Universities have also evolved their courses to empower candidates to be customer ready.

: 45% of the residences today are smart homes, at least 20% being completely AI powered. Technology is being used not only for managing spaces but also designing. Both architects and interior designers are using advanced 3D technologies to create blueprints and design homes. Universities have also evolved their courses to empower candidates to be customer ready. Analytics courses – Business, Finance etc.: Predictive data analytics has become omnipresent across Indian industries. Companies are extensively hiring analysts for roles such as data analysts, finance analysts, business analysts. across functions to help the organization improve operations, revenue and market presence. Keeping this in mind, many institutions have embedded analytics into their courses. Be it Humanities, Engineering, Media and Communication, Commerce, or other courses universities are embedding analytics across streams for their students to be industry ready.

Students in India have a wide range of opportunities across streams, available to them after completing their 12th standard studies. By carefully considering their interests and career goals, students can choose a path that aligns with their strengths and interests, thus be on the pathway to a successful and fulfilling career.

The author of this article is registrar, MAHE Manipal. Views expressed are personal.