Graduate Record Examinations: Shorter GRE test coming in September.

Educational Testing Service (ETS) has said that beginning this September, the GRE General Test will take less than two hours to complete — roughly half the time of the current test. “This makes the GRE General Test the shortest and most efficient test among top graduate, business and law school admissions,” ETS said in a statement.

“Registration for the shorter test is now open for test dates beginning September 22, 2023.”Changes to the test include:—Removal of the ‘Analyse an Argument’ task in the Analytical Writing section.—Reduced number of questions in the Quantitative and Verbal Reasoning sections.—Removal of the unscored section.

In addition to test changes, test takers can expect to receive their official scores much faster, in just 8-10 days, ETS said. “These changes mark the first of several planned future updates to the GRE General Test, all of which are intended to provide test takers with a better experience that values their time and reduces anxiety and fatigue.”“These changes underscore the emphasis we place on keeping our customers at the centre of all that we do,” said ETS CEO Amit Sevak.

“As we continue to introduce product innovations, we’re committed to balancing two things – maintaining rigoor and validity, while improving the test-taker experience.”Since the shorter test has the same question types (except for the removal of the Analytical Writing ‘Analyse an Argument’ essay), test takers can continue to use the existing Official GRE Prep materials.