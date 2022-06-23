GradRight launches GradPRIDE, scholarship for LGBTQIA+ students, to aid higher education abroad

Ed-fintech startup GradRight has announced GradPRIDE, a specialised scholarship programme for LGBTQIA+ students to help them for higher education abroad. The startup intends to offer scholarships worth Rs two lakh for higher education in the world’s top 500 universities.

Students can apply for the scholarship at GradRight’s website latest by July 31, 2022. The selection of the candidates for the scholarship will be based on their academic records. Each application will be reviewed by the financial institutes registered with GradRight.

“As part of the scholarship program, GradRight will assist the students in understanding which overseas institutions offer an inclusive, safe living and learning environment. Through interactions with international student communities, the program also intends to provide tips and skills for navigating social norms and cultural differences to easily integrate into the international student and LGBTQIA+ communities. The scholarship will also support them with legal guidance to protect their rights,” Anand Patinge, lead, Brands and Comms and spokesperson for GradRight.

“UPenn changed my life. And it wouldn’t have happened without the Fulbright scholarship. I think scholarships are evidence of everything that’s good with humans. While we are the first, we don’t want to be the last. We’d love to lose this crown of being India’s only LGBTQIA+ scholarship. India needs and deserves as much support as possible from the powerful edu-biz community,” Sasidhar Sista, co-founder, GradRight said.

