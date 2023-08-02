Grade 12th Haryana student authors first aid book; tackling mental health, safety for children.

The education minister of Haryana, Kanwar Pal Gujjar, launched a first aid book written by Kaira Jain, a student from Heritage International Xperiential School, Gurgaon. A grade 12th prodigy, Kaira Jain, has penned ‘My First Guide to First Aid,’ busting common myths about first aid and also addressing the pressing need for psychological first aid among children. The book provides easy-to-understand and child-friendly guidance on how to respond to physical and mental health emergencies, thereby promoting a culture of safety and well-being, according to an official release.

Following her completion of first aid courses in both the United Kingdom (UK) and India, Kaira Jain identified a significant gap in health education for young children. Drawing upon her training, research and guidance from experts, she took it upon herself to demystify first aid and enhance its comprehension among young kids. Her mission is to empower children with the knowledge and skills needed to respond effectively to emergencies, ultimately fostering a safer and more prepared generation, the release mentioned.

“I experienced a third-degree burn on my hand as a child, and my mother, like many others, believed in the common myth of treating it with ice and water. This washed off my skin and had to be rushed to the hospital. The trauma of this experience remained with me for a long time. It was this event that instilled in me the importance of proper and accurate first aid knowledge,” Jain said.

The book emphasises the significance of mental health, a crucial but often neglected aspect, in the context of first aid training. With a growing awareness of the rising stress and anxiety among students, the book aims to cultivate resilience and a sense of calm during crisis situations. A commendable effort has been made to promote wider accessibility and reach within the Haryana education system by translating the book into Hindi. The Department of School Education plans to distribute these translated books to libraries across 5000 government schools in Haryana, as per the release.

“Kaira’s book is a testament to her commitment to education and wellbeing. It is a remarkable accomplishment, not just for Kaira, but for the entire education system of Haryana. It demonstrates the potential of our young minds when they are nurtured and encouraged,” the minister said.