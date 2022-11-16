Govt to frame policy to make India skill supply hub, says Dharmendra Pradhan

To facilitate overseas mobility of the skilled workforce, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), Ministry of Education (MoE) and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) jointly organised the first Virtual Global Skill Summit (VGSS) with the Indian Ambassadors /High Commission representing India Missions from ten nations on Tuesday. The summit aimed at institutionalising a robust mechanism for exchange of information on skill requirements of countries and the skill availability in India.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles co-chaired the Summit. Pradhan said government is set to play the role of facilitator in scaling up skill mobility by connecting Indian skilled professionals with global opportunities with a short-term and a long-term plan, he added.

Aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government aims to position India as a preferred global hub for trusted skilled and certified workforce making the country skill capital of the world. This shall be achieved by creating world-class training infrastructure in the destination countries, propelling international mobility, and strengthening ties with foreign countries in specific areas to boost job opportunities for the youth, an official release said.

Addressing the Summit, Piyush Goyal emphasised on in-depth sectorial and geographical mapping of available skills, related training infrastructure, stringent inspection processes, and language training. Goyal also emphasised that serious negotiations need to be undertaken for dual degree and joint degree programmes. This will facilitate opening of new opportunities for the Indian youth to work abroad. He said we must encourage on-the-job training and quality of skills should be maintained. This is an appropriate time for organising this Summit and skill development can be the foundation for an Aatmanibhar Bharat, he added.

Furthermore, the summit deliberated on skill harmonisation and bench marking of qualifications, quality standardization, capacity building, knowledge exchange to promote global mobility, employability, and readiness for the youth to join the global workforce. The demographic dividend has given India a competitive advantage- almost 54% of India’s population is above 25 plus years which presents a good opportunity to provide overseas employment opportunities to the Indian youth in countries facing acute and ever-growing shortage of workforce.

Indian Ambassadors from ten different countries namely Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom deliberated in this summit.

