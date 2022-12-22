Govt Senior Secondary School, Saloh to be transformed as Himachal’s first smart school, says Deputy CM

Government Senior Secondary School – Saloh in Una district’s Haroli assembly segment will be developed into Himachal Pradesh’s first smart school, Mukesh Agnihotri, deputy chief minister, said, as per an official release.

According to him, the school will have facilities such as smart classrooms, e-library. Sports facilities will also be developed at the school aiming at state-level competition. The government will restart the Sur-Tarang programme to nurture hidden talents and provide a platform to them, he added. Agnihotri also promised to restart the Haroli festival.

Furthermore, he added that the development of infrastructure and basic facilities in all educational institutions of Haroli assembly will be prioritised. Apart from starting new bus services in various areas of the segment for the convenience of schoolchildren, long distance inter-state routes will also be started from Haroli, he added.

The deputy chief minister said the skill development centre built at a cost of Rs 26 crore would also be made functional.

Earlier, while inspecting a new building of the Government Degree College – Khad, Agnihotri said classes would begin there from January 1 and directed the Electricity Board and Public Works Department (Electrical Wing) officials to complete the remaining electrification work at the earliest.

With inputs from PTI.