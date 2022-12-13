Govt schools continue to witness rise in enrolment post COVID, decline in pvt schools; says MoE

Enrolment in government run schools in India has continued to increase for the second consecutive year since COVID-19 outbreak while private schools saw decline, Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

“The Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education has developed the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) system to record data on indicators of school education provided by all the States and Union Territories,” Devi told Parliament on Monday.

As per the data recorded in UDISE+, the enrolment in government schools was 13.09 crore during 2019-20. It rose to 13.49 crore in 2020-21 and to 14.32 crore in 2021-22.

However, the enrolment in private schools declined to 8.82 crore crore during 2021-22 from 9.51 crore (2020-21) and 9.82 crore (2019-20) crore, according to the Ministry of Education (MoE) statistics.

During the period, the number of teachers declined across government, government-aided, private and other schools, the minister said. “Education is in the concurrent list of the Constitution. The recruitment, service conditions and deployment of teachers come under the purview of the respective State and Union Territory (UT) government. The recruitment of teachers in schools is a continuous process and the vacancies keep arising due to retirement, resignation and additional requirements on account of enhanced students’ strength and new schools,” Devi said.

However, the Ministry of Education requests the State and UT governments for filling-up the vacant posts of teachers and their rational deployment, through review meetings and advisories from time to time, Devi added.

She said, the Central Government through the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Samagra Shiksha, provides assistance to the States and UTs for deployment of additional teachers to maintain appropriate Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) as per the prescribed norms for various levels of schooling.

With inputs from PTI