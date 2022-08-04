Govt picks 29 institutes in 10 states to impart engineering in seven regional languages

The Ministry of Education has informed the Rajya Sabha that at least 29 institutes have been identified in 10 states for imparting engineering education in seven regional languages.

According to an official statement, the regional languages in which engineering education will be imparted in the identified states include Bengali, Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.

The information was given by Subhas Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education, in response to a written question in the Upper House.

“Twenty-nine institutes have been identified across 10 states for imparting engineering education in seven regional languages in one or more disciplines,” he said.

The minister further mentioned that additional steps, such as financial assistance, are being taken to provide aid to technical education students. The aid is also provided to students from the rural backgrounds of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Further, Sarkar said that the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has initiated technical education in Indian languages in the year 2021-22.

“In alignment with the National Education Policy 2020 to impart education in the Indian languages for an improved understanding and improved teaching-learning outcome, the All India Council for Technical Education has initiated technical education in Indian Languages in the year 2021-22. “To provide engineering course material in Indian Languages, AICTE has introduced ‘AICTE Technical Book Writing and Translation’ in 12 scheduled Indian languages,” Sarkar said.

Furthermore, according to the official statement, for the first year, 22 books have been translated into nine Indian languages. In 2022-23, AICTE has already initiated the process for the second year’s original book writing in English. 88 subjects have been identified by AICTE for the second year and its chapter wise translation into 12 Indian Languages has been initiated.

With inputs from PTI

