Govt launches SRESHTA scheme for SC students to provide quality education and opportunities

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar has launched the Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SRESHTA) which aims to provide quality education and opportunities to the poorest SC students, as per the constitutional mandate.

Under the scheme, 177 private schools have been identified, and 1,300 seats in grade nine and 1,700 seats in grade 11are reserved for these students. Scheduled Caste (SC) students from across states and union territoris (UTs) are selected through a transparent mechanism of a National Entrance Test for SRESHTA (NETS), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

To qualify for the scheme, the parental income of the students shall not be more than Rs 2.5 lakh per year and the scholarship will cover school fee (including tuition fee) and hostel fee (including mess charges).

The scholarship amount for grade nine is Rs one lakh, grade 10 is Rs 1.10 lakh, grade 11 Rs 1.25 lakh and grade 12 is Rs 1.35 lakh per annum.

Addressing the students, Kumar mentioned through the scheme, the government aims to empower students from the SC community. “We want to give them the same exposure that any other student studying in a good school would get. The National Testing Agency would conduct the nationwide computer-based test and the admission in schools would be based on the merit as obtained in the nationwide test. The selected students would be offered choices of the schools through web-based counselling system,” he said.

With inputs from PTI.

Read also: Kerala Blockchain Academy to offer one day blockchain technology training to college faculty