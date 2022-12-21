Over 3.77 lakh candidates selected for govt jobs by UPSC, SSC, RRBs in 5 years, says Centre

Over 3.77 lakh candidates were selected by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) in the last five years for central government jobs, Jitendra Singh, Union minister said on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, as per an official statement.

According to the statement, the government has already issued instructions to all ministries and departments for timely filling up of vacant posts, he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

As per Singh’s statement, rozgar melas, being organised by the central government, are expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly.

“Number of candidates selected by UPSC, SSC and RRBs, for appointment in central government during the last five years is 3,77,802,” he said in a written reply to the lower house.

Occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process, according to the requirement of various ministries/departments/organisations of central government, Singh said.

Based on the educational qualifications and requirements of posts advertised, all eligible candidates, including the candidates with the higher qualifications, can apply for the posts advertised, the minister said.

“Most of the examinations have been conducted smoothly without any litigation. However, in a few cases, the process of recruitment has been hampered by litigations,” he said.

No data in respect of number of educated unemployed persons, trade-wise, is maintained, the minister said, responding to a question seeking “the number of educated unemployed persons in the country, state-wise and trade-wise”.

With inputs from PTI.