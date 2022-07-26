Govt has implemented NAS to children’s progress and learning competencies, says Union edu minister

The Government of India has been implemented National Achievement Survey (NAS) aimed at third, fifth and eighth grade with a cycle period of three years, with the aim and objective to evaluate children’s progress and learning competencies as an indicator of the health of the education system, so as to take appropriate steps for remedial actions at different levels, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister in a written reply to the Lok Sabha stated at the 17th Lok Sabha monsoon session.

The remark came in response to a question tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday by Rahul Kaswan, Member of parliament from Churu parliamentary constituency.

The monsoon session started on July 18, 2022 and will end on August 13, 2022.

As per the written reply by the minister, Samagra Shiksha focuses on improvement in quality of education by providing support for different interventions to all States and UTs, like in-service training of teachers and school heads, conduct of achievement surveys at state and national level, composite school grant to every school for providing a conducive learning environment, grants for library, sports and physical activities, support for Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan, ICT and digital initiatives, School Leadership development programme, remedial teaching for academically weaker students, support for Padhe Bharat Badhe Bharat, among others

Furthermore, Pradhan added that according to UDISE+ data, total enrolment of students during the year 2020-21 in all management schools, across the country was 25,38,04,461 which includes 17,86,84,204 students from rural areas. In addition, he mentioned to ensure that children have access to education with quality and equity and to minimise the impact of the pandemic on school education in the country, Ministry of Education has shared guidelines on January 7, 2021 with all States and UTs which, among others, include identification of out of school children from age six to 18 years, enrolment drives and awareness generation, student support while schools are closed, continued Education for children with Special Needs (CWSN), student support on school reopening and Teacher capacity building.

In a written reply to another question, Pradhan added that in order to ensure every student including those residing in rural areas of the country, gets continuous access to education, a multi-pronged approach has been adopted by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. A comprehensive initiative called PM e-Vidya has been started as part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan on May 17, 2020 which unifies all efforts related to digital, online, on-air education to enable multimode access to education.

He further shared details on initiatives taken by the Government to improve the quality of

primary and intermediate education in the country. The minister mentioned about Samagra Shikhsha, PM Pshan, National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat), NISHTHA integrated training programme, National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021, Structured Assessment for Analyzing Learning levels (SAFAL), VIDYA PRAVESH.

