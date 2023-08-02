Govt has established MSRVSSB to promote formal system of Vedic education: Pradhan

The government has established Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Veda Sanskrit Sikhsha Board ( MSRVSSB) to promote formal system of Vedic Education in India, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

“Earlier, there was no formal system of Vedic education in the country. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has established Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Veda Sanskrit Sikhsha Board. It was set up on August 8, 2022,” Pradhan said.

Apart from this, five regional centres of Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Ved Vidya Pratishthan will be set up in four Dham in Guwahati.

Currently, there are 123 Pathshalas across the country where 4600 students are studying and these have 632 teachers.

In 258 Guru Shishya Parampara Units, there are 2240 students and 430 teachers.

Furthermore, there are six Rashtriya Adarsh Veda Vidyalaya in six states which includes Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Assam, Karnataka and Uttarakhand.