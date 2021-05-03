  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt asks centrally-funded institutions to postpone all offline exams scheduled this month

By: |
May 3, 2021 8:17 PM

In a letter to the heads of centrally funded institutions, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare asked them to postpone all offline examinations scheduled this month.

online examThe online examinations, etc may however continue. (Representational Image)

The Ministry of Education Monday asked all centrally-funded institutions to postpone offline exams scheduled in May in view of the Covid-19 situation in the country, officials said.

Such institutions include all IITs, NITs, IIITs and central universities.

Related News

In a letter to the heads of centrally funded institutions, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare asked them to postpone all offline examinations scheduled this month.

“The online examinations, etc may however continue. The decision will be reviewed in the first week of June,2021. The institutions have been further advised to ensure that if anyone in the institution needs any assistance it should be provided immediate possible help so that he or she comes out of the distress at the earliest,” a senior MoE official said.

“All Institutions have to encourage eligible persons to go for vaccination and ensure that everyone follows COVID-19 appropriate behavior to remain safe,” he added.

The decision comes in the backdrop of a rampaging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Govt asks centrally-funded institutions to postpone all offline exams scheduled this month
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Gujarat: Summer vacation for schools from May 3 to June 6; new academic session to start next month
2DU final exams 2021 postponed; will take place from June 1, details
3We’re the mini-Netflix of edtech, creating short courses instead of TV shows and films: Shreyasi Singh, Founder & CEO, Harappa Education